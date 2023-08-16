Campaigners have made an ambitious bid to buy historic Waddow Hall in Clitheroe which is one of five activity centres earmarked to be sold off by the Girlguiding Association.

The Waddow Hall Trust has been set up as a charitable company with the aim of raising funds, around £5M, to buy the hall. An active steering group has been formed which is working with trustees to raise awareness of the mission. Pledge forms are being collected and a crowdfunder will launch in September.

News that Waddow would be sold due to the’investment needed and the reduced number of members using them in the past decade’ sent shockwaves throughout the community.

The Girlguiding Association also said that due to the historic under investment in the activity centres, and they would need over £20m in the coming years, something the organisation could not afford.

A spokesman for the Waddow Hall Trust said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been involved so far, including volunteers, local MP’s and councillors, the local community and everyone who has been in touch with offers of support. We are at the beginning of our journey to secure Waddow Hall for the future, for the benefit of young people, the local community, youth groups and the wider area. Our aim is to continue to operate Waddow Hall as an activity, conference, and training centre.

“We understand how much this historic centre means to so many people and we understand that the path ahead will be difficult, but we are determined to succeed in our mission.”