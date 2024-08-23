Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two siblings from Burnley are keeping what’s becoming a family tradition alive after appearing in the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Greg and Tessa Worden performed in separate shows at the legendary arts festival in the Scottish capital, following in the footsteps of sister Sally who also appeared some years ago.

Proud mum Margaret said it was a dream come true for Cambridge University student Greg (21) and Unity College pupil Tessa (15) who were buoyed by the wonderful reviews of their shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tessa performed alongside six other youngsters from Burnley Youth Theatre’s Firstbyte group in “Everything Something Nothing”, a hard-hitting play about toxic masculinity.

Greg and Tess Worden at the Edinburgh Fringe

Greg, meanwhile, performed in the more light-hearted ‘Phythonesque’ comedy “Squires”.

Mag said: “I am so pleased for Greg and Tess to have the opportunity to perform at the Fringe. Greg actually could have appeared there a few years but it was cancelled due to Covid. I also have a fourth child, Alison, but she is more of an enthusiastic audience member!”

The Fringe is just the latest exciting development for Greg, meanwhile, who has just landed a part in a pantomime for the equally legendary Cambridge Footlights group, one of Britain's oldest student sketch comedy troupes whose past members reads like a who’s who of British entertainment figures such as John Cleese, Eric Idle, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Blessed Trinity and Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School pupil Greg is reading theology at St Edmund’s College, Cambridge, but still keeps an eye out for Burnley Youth Theatre which he joined aged seven-years-old.

He is also singer guitarist in indie band Bosworth Field.