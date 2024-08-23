Cambridge Footlights and Edinburgh Fringe for Burnley student and proud sister
Greg and Tessa Worden performed in separate shows at the legendary arts festival in the Scottish capital, following in the footsteps of sister Sally who also appeared some years ago.
Proud mum Margaret said it was a dream come true for Cambridge University student Greg (21) and Unity College pupil Tessa (15) who were buoyed by the wonderful reviews of their shows.
Tessa performed alongside six other youngsters from Burnley Youth Theatre’s Firstbyte group in “Everything Something Nothing”, a hard-hitting play about toxic masculinity.
Greg, meanwhile, performed in the more light-hearted ‘Phythonesque’ comedy “Squires”.
Mag said: “I am so pleased for Greg and Tess to have the opportunity to perform at the Fringe. Greg actually could have appeared there a few years but it was cancelled due to Covid. I also have a fourth child, Alison, but she is more of an enthusiastic audience member!”
The Fringe is just the latest exciting development for Greg, meanwhile, who has just landed a part in a pantomime for the equally legendary Cambridge Footlights group, one of Britain's oldest student sketch comedy troupes whose past members reads like a who’s who of British entertainment figures such as John Cleese, Eric Idle, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and many more.
Former Blessed Trinity and Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School pupil Greg is reading theology at St Edmund’s College, Cambridge, but still keeps an eye out for Burnley Youth Theatre which he joined aged seven-years-old.
He is also singer guitarist in indie band Bosworth Field.