Pendle Council is calling for more action over driving test scammers as learners wait for more than six months for a practical test.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nelson faces some of the worst delays in the country, with average wait times for practical tests exceeding the DVSA’s target of nine weeks, Pendle Council has revealed.

The authority is highlighting a lack of regulation or enforcement around third-party software tools that test brokers are using to snap up appointments and resell them for profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council's leader has called these scams "despicable", and urges the Government to do more to combat the test backlog and ensure fair access to the DVSA booking system for all learners.

Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency office. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Coun. David Whipp, who represents the Earby and Coates ward, says the test delays are impacting young people and those who need to obtain a driving licence for work or education.

"My children have passed their tests now, but I know lots of people whose youngsters are frustrated by not being able to get tests. I do understand that brokers are snaffling the tests up. I think it's regrettable that people are profiting at other people's expense. It should be a fair and equitable system. It's despicable that young would-be drivers are being targeted in that way," Coun. Whipp said.

"The problems are commonplace across the patch. The backlog is causing all sorts of problems. My colleagues and I want the root cause of the issue to be sorted out, and that's enough driving tests available to cope with the demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Another point I think is relevant is, demographically in Burnley and Nelson, a lot of people are coming up to driving test age. There is a lot of pressure locally because of the age of people in the area."

We spoke to a driving instructor at the end of last year, who wishes to remain anonymous, who claimed that unscrupulous brokers are stealing identities and selling test dates to other learners, sometimes for more than three times the price. The DVSA says a driving test should only cost £62 and that it is legal to sell them. However, our source told us that several people have offered to sell the tests to his students for as high as £200.

The DVSA revealed that low customer confidence in test availability has resulted in students booking them far earlier, compounding the problem. Faced with the long wait, many learners instead turn to rogue players operating on social media to source a test.

The DVSA advises candidates to keep their driving licence number private to stop people from stealing their identity. It encourages learners to wait until their instructor agrees they are ready to book their driving test and to only do so using the GOV.UK website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agency added that scammers use automated software called bots to quickly buy up tests on the government website before anyone else. It is deploying new AI technology that recognises bot patterns of behaviour and blocks their access to the website and has been suspending and closing accounts found to be misusing the booking service. It also created 145,000 additional tests from October 2023 until March 2024.