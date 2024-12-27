Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Padiham woman has revealed how Instagram fraudsters exploited her desperation for a driving test.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The learner driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, faced a four-month wait for a practical driving test through the DVSA website due to increased demand.

Anxious that her theory assessment certificate would soon reach its two-year expiration date, she turned to an online scammer who offered her a test in Skipton. A test should only cost £62, and it is legal to re-sell them. But our source says the swindler charged her double the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't feel good about it. But I had no other options. I felt helpless and frustrated."

Student driver taking driving test.

She also felt "nervous" about how a third-party seller might use her details but decided to trust them after a colleague recommended them.

The rogue brokers then changed the details of her assessment without informing her and sold it on to someone else before assigning her a different one in Nelson.

"I went on the DVSA website and saw someone had changed it. I contacted the seller, who said they were holding it for someone else. I felt angry. It isn't ethical.

"Why does this have to happen?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She warns people "to be careful" about which brokers they use, claiming that many other learners have experienced the same without receiving an alternative date.

"I know other people it's happened to. Almost everyone I speak to about this topic has a story to tell."

The DVSA will introduce stronger terms and conditions for its test booking service next month. Only driving instructors or businesses that employ them can use the service to book tests from Monday, January 6th, and can only do so on behalf of their students.

A DVSA spokesperson said: "A driving test booking can only be made on the unique licence number that each learner has. We urge our customers to be careful about giving that number to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our seven-point plan to reduce driving test waiting times will help make the driving test booking system fairer for learners, better protecting them from exploitation, and continue to provide them with the tools to help them pass their test.

“The plan will build on our work last year, which provided over two million tests to help learners get on the road sooner.”

What is the DVSA's seven-point plan?

1. Recruit and train 450 driving examiners.

2. Review and improve the rules for booking driving tests.

3. Introduce stronger terms and conditions for the service driving instructors use to book and manage car driving tests for their pupils.

4. Consult on new proposals to increase the waiting time to book another test in certain situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Increase the notice you need to give to change or cancel a car driving test without losing the fee to 10 days.

6. Explore changing the current 24-week limit on how far ahead someone can book car driving tests.

7. Encourage learner drivers to be better prepared for their driving test through the ‘Ready to Pass?’ campaign.

The public can have its say on how the DVSA should review and improve the rules around booking and re-selling driving tests. The consultation closes on Tuesday, February 11th, at 11-59pm.

Express your views here.

To report someone breaking the DVSA's terms and conditions, contact [email protected]