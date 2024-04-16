Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calico Homes are piloting the rent-to-buy scheme in Burnley with the aim of helping first time buyers or renters to get a foot onto the property ladder after securing over £3m. of Homes England funding.

Calico’s Kinross Street development, costing a total of £9.5m., will see 61 new homes built in the Hargher Clough area of Burnley. The properties will be a mix of two and three-bedroom homes, along with one three-bedroom bungalow and two one-bedroom bungalows.

Six of the three-bedroom properties now being completed will be available under the rent-to-buy scheme and have been ‘future-proofed’ with solar PV panels to provide electricity and electric vehicle charging points. The properties will be available from 30th May 2024.

Calico Homes are piloting the rent-to-buy scheme on their Kinross Street development

Wendy Malone, Director of Property at The Calico Group said: “We’re excited to be offering a chance for potential buyers to take their first steps onto the property ladder.

“A huge part of our vision is to make our homes more sustainable and environmentally friendly, and we’re delighted with how the Kinross development aligns with this.”

The rent-to-buy houses will be processed on a first come, first served basis and customers must meet the criteria which has been set out by Homes England. Preference will be given to those who have been living in Burnley for the past three years.

To meet the criteria, customers will have to prove they have the financial capability to buy the house five years after moving in. Other requirements include: must be a first-time buyer, aged 18 and over, have a right to live in the UK, and that the family size must be appropriate for a three-bedroom house.

To apply, visit: https://calicohomes.org.uk/rent-to-buy/, to fill in an application form or request a paper copy from [email protected].

The Calico Group is made up of several innovative charities and businesses working together across the North West to make social profit, rather than financial profit.