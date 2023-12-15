In partnership with Burnley Borough Council and Ring Stones, Calico Homes are set to bring back into use their 200th empty property as part of their empty homes programme.

The Empty Homes Programme was formed in 2017 by The Calico Group and Burnley Council with funding by Homes England with work being carried out by Burnley-based construction company, Ring Stones.

In 2021, Burnley was estimated to have 1,832 empty properties in which the refurbished properties as part of the programme have provided much needed housing for local people with an urgent housing need or who might have otherwise struggled to find accommodation.

The scheme has received positive feedback by Homes England and by residents and communities due to positive results in reducing anti-social behaviour and improving living standards in poorer neighbourhoods.

Last year, 15 properties were refurbished and let to new tenants. Now as the programme enters its seventh year, with another 15 to be refurbished by March 2024, Calico Homes has announced that up to 30 more properties will be purchased and renovated across Burnley – bringing the total number of homes to more than 200.

Ring Stones has created 20 employment opportunities for local workers including apprenticeships, upskilling tradespeople and a site manager who has received specialist training in renovations of older properties through the scheme. Ring Stones has also used several local contractors and sourced all materials through suppliers in Burnley.

Wendy Malone, Group Director of Property at Calico Homes said: “We’re delighted to announce that we will be renovating more properties across Burnley in the coming financial year, meaning we will have renovated over 200 properties in Burnley since 2017.

“The scheme has been a resounding success and continues to have a huge impact on our communities. With the success of previous phases in the scheme, we’re looking forward to moving forward with the next phase.”

James Macaree, managing director at Ring Stones, said: “We’re delighted to have hit such a huge milestone on this fantastic project.