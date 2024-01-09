The new £16m. flagship care facility Dovestone Gardens, which will provide 93 apartments predominantly for people over 55 with extra support needs, is taking shape.

The development on Briercliffe Road, funded by Homes England, has already transformed derelict land at Burnley General Hospital and now well underway at the site.

The 4-storey building has 71 two-bed apartments and 22 one-bed apartments, as well as 50 car parking spaces with a mixture of resident and short stay visitor parking. In early 2024, the individual selection process for apartments will start and be a phased process. More details will be shared on the selection process in coming months.

Facilities will include a bistro open to the public, which will also be a community facility for local community groups to meet and undertake activities.

Calico Homes' new flagship care facility Dovestone Gardens, funded by Homes England

Phil Jones, director of New Services at The Calico Group: ‘We’re delighted to show everyone an insight into what Dovestone Gardens will look like and excited to be progressing with the development.

“Dovestone Gardens will be a huge boost to the local area in providing much needed care accommodation and we’re proud at Calico to be the deliverer of Burnley’s first extra care facility.”

Ring Stones Construction and Maintenance are leading the construction work on behalf of Calico Homes supported by Identity Consult, the project manager and quantity surveyor for the development. The interior design work of Dovestone Gardens has been carried out by Studio Henderson who have worked on development projects across the North West.

Dovestone Gardens, designed by architects, Brock Carmichael, is set to be complete later this year. Customers and local residents have the chance to have their say on the development with monthly consultations where they can register an interest in an apartment and give their feedback.

For more information on the development or to register an interest, please email: [email protected]

The Calico Group is made up of several innovative charities and businesses working together across the North West to make social profit, rather than financial profit.