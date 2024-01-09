Burnley-headquartered EFS Global has added more than £30m. turnover to its group with the acquisition of a substantial group of companies including YDL, Leeds Parcel Company and Pass the Parcel.

The group of companies service the pallet and parcel distribution sectors across five sites within North and West Yorkshire, and represents the largest acquisition EFS Global has made, with law firm Davis Blank Furniss acted for them on the deal.

This acquisition adds a further three trading companies to the 23 acquisitions the group has made since 2015. This also takes the site tally up to 40 premises throughout England and Scotland.

As per the norm, EFS Global plans to implement a ‘business as usual’ approach with a strategy of building on what has already been achieved as well as learning from the newly acquired groups senior management team, who have plenty to offer in experience and knowledge.

The day to day running of the companies will remain in the capable hands of the existing senior leadership teams with Jordan Kellett (Director of EFS Global) overseeing from a wider group perspective.

Jordan Kellett, director at EFS Global who led the deal process, said: “We begin 2024 with the incredibly exciting acquisition of these well-known and reputable companies. I am thrilled that we have managed to get our largest acquisition to date over the line, plugging some key areas of the country in North and West Yorkshire.

“We are not only acquiring well-known and reputable companies, but an extremely experienced team of people that I am excited to work with on both their own companies and the wider group.”

The corporate team at Davis Blank Furniss advised EFS Global on all transactional matters. The team was led by Sonio Singh, partner and head of the corporate department. He was supported by colleagues Lauren Sever, senior associate and Hannah Kay, trainee solicitor.