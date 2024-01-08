ESP Play, the UK’s leading playground equipment specialist based in Burnley, is starting 2024 on the back of a record-breaking 12 months, after turning over an impressive £9.1m.

This figure represents a remarkable 40% growth from the previous year, having completed work on 712 playgrounds in 2023 versus 579 in 2022. And, this year, the business has set an ambitious target of achieving an aspirational 25% growth, with the projection of £12.5m in turnover.

Founded in 2003, ESP Play specialises in the design, manufacture and installation of playground equipment, and is considered the fastest-growing company in the UK play industry. In addition to designing high-quality play areas for early years, primary and secondary schools, they also operate a commercial division, catering for a variety of playground equipment for businesses, housing developers, local authorities, and public play areas.

Andrew Wood, ESP Play’s managing director, said: “Last year was a tremendous success for the company as a whole and for our people. The substantial growth we've achieved needs to be attributed to our dedicated team, who not only contribute to the business's expansion but also thrive on continuous development and achievement.”

Andrew Wood, MD ESP Play

ESP Play’s person-centred business model is based on celebrating and rewarding exceptional performance and recognises both individual and collective achievements through a high-performance, high-reward culture.

“The way we acknowledge high performance and nurture and retain top talent is something we are very proud of at ESP Play,” says Andrew.

“Professional development, health and wellbeing, and employee engagement play a huge part in our culture and it’s no surprise that our latest HR survey reveals that 100% of staff find their role both exciting and challenging.”

But despite their success and growth, Andrew says there’s still plenty of work to be done in the industry.