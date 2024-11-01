A lucky local whose call of “house” scooped £10,000 at Buzz Bingo in Burnley is fittingly putting the prize money towards a new home.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, used to be a regular at Buzz Bingo for many years but had only recently returned after a break, visiting just a handful of times before their first-ever big win at Buzz Bingo Burnley.

Shocked and thrilled by their first major win, the player shared that the winnings would go towards purchasing a new home.

Sarie Flaherty, general manager at Buzz Bingo Burnley, said: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £10,000 on the Party Time Special Jackpot Game at Buzz Bingo Burnley.”