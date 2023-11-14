Bushido Colne Ju-jitsu Club collected a haul of 23 medals at the East Coast Okami annual Jujitsu course and competition in Skegness.

The competition was challenging with the high level skills set within the continuous fighting, random attacks, kata and ground fighting.

Robert Hope, from the club, said: “Bushido Colne students ranged from six-years old, (lion cubs), juniors, intermediates and adults.

“Every student tried their hardest and enjoyed the course and competition, and are buzzing with their achievements and rewards. It was an amazing experience for everyone. Congratulations to all who entered, win or lose.”

The club is located at the bottom of Spring Lane (Colne Calder House) and has been established there since 2016.