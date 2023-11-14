Bushido Colne Ju-jitsu Club collects 23 medals at the East Coast Okami annual Jujitsu competition in Skegness
The competition was challenging with the high level skills set within the continuous fighting, random attacks, kata and ground fighting.
Robert Hope, from the club, said: “Bushido Colne students ranged from six-years old, (lion cubs), juniors, intermediates and adults.
“Every student tried their hardest and enjoyed the course and competition, and are buzzing with their achievements and rewards. It was an amazing experience for everyone. Congratulations to all who entered, win or lose.”
The club is located at the bottom of Spring Lane (Colne Calder House) and has been established there since 2016.
Sensei Rob Hope sixth Dan, and Sensei Mark Windle second Dan, run the communal non-profit making club and have a wealth of knowledge and experience to pass onto our students which they pulled out of the bag on the day.