The news many people had been waiting for finally happened at the weekend when a ‘Sold’ sign appeared outside Colne’s historic former carvery Langroyd Hall.

The 17th Century Grade II listed building still retains a degree of charm and fondness in the hearts of residents who once frequented it, although the years since its closure haven’t been kind.

We revealed yesterday that the building had been sold, preserving hopes of a brighter future once again for this heritage gem.

Our photographer went along with his drone and camera to take these wonderful photographs and video.

Langroyd Hall in Colne has been purchased. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

