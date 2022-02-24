The homegrown 'I'm a Celebrity' star, and passionate Clarets fan, said he was 'still buzzing' after his team's tremendous 1 -0 defeat of Spurs at home last night.

And Jordan told the Burnley Express this morning that he would imagine having 'a mini Sean Dyche on my shoulder' telling him to 'come on' if he starts to flag during the relentless five-day challenge which will see him set off from London and attempt to row 100 miles of the country’s canals to reach his ‘Happy Place'... Burnley.

Jordan said: "My motto while I am rowing is going to be 'What would Sean Dyche do?'

Jordan North has spent six weeks in training to take on a challenge to row from London to his hometown of Burnley in five days straight

In a zoom call to reporter Sue Plunkett Jordan said: "I am excited for the challenge but also dreading it as it's going to be a very, very tough week, I am under no illusions about that.

"This is going to be one of the hardest things I have ever done."

Radio One DJ Jordan, who grew up in Burnley and attended St James Lanehead Primary School, hit on the idea of a rowing challenge when he saw someone doing it on the River Thames.

Thinking 'how hard can it be?' Jordan has learned that during an intensive six week training schedule with Fulham Reach Rowing Club trainer, Tracy Corbett. Jordan has been practising his rowing technique on the River Thames three times a week and has been put through a rigorous strength and conditioning programme.

Jordan is passionate about the Comic Relief cause and hopes to raise as much money as possible

His ups and downs will be broadcast live every day on Radio One and filmed for a BBC iPlayer and BBC Three documentary airing in March.

He said: "You think it's just your arms that take the strain but it's your entire body, especially your upper body, legs, arms, back and your neck because you are turning round all the time, like a taxi driver talking to passengers.

" But the blisters on my hands are the worst, they are absolute agony."

Jordan will need to navigate the twists and turns backwards, as he rows upstream for eight hours a day, for five days straight, to conquer the 100 mile distance. As he battles the unpredictable British weather, freezing cold waters and aches and pains from non-stop rowing he will be tested like never before.

Jordan pictured in training for the real thing, the 'oarsome' rowing challenge

Jordan won the hearts of the nation when facing his fears during the popular ITV show and he became a Burnley legend with his 'Happy Place Turf Moor' catchphrase.

Describing the response from his listeners to his challenge as 'amazing' Jordan said he had been inundated with messages of support on social media, including plenty of support from family, friends and well wishers in Burnley who have described Jordan as a 'wonderful ambassador for the town."

Jordan said: "That is just so sweet and makes me want to cry.

"I know I am always harping on about Burnley but I want to get across what a great little town it is, full of hard working, friendly people who would give you the shirt off their back or their last pound.

"When I first met Alan Pace when he took over chairmanship at Burnley one of the things that he, as an American, picked up on was how friendly our town is.

"A lot of people take the mickey out of Burnley but I think we can handle it."

With no target set for the amount he hopes to raise for Comic Relief Jordan said he hoped that as many people as possible would get behind him

He added: "It has been a tough couple of years for us all but I hope we can raise an amount we can feel proud of."

Money Jordan raises will go to Comic Relief to help support vital life changing work, tackling issues including homelessness, domestic abuse, poverty and mental health problems in the UK and around the world.

He said: "I am doing all this for such a great cause. Radio One is a station for young people and not a lot of people may be aware of the fantastic work Comic Relief does with young people across the UK, helping them with a range of issues including mental health, homelessness and poverty."

Jordan’s challenge will be broadcast live throughout the week on BBC Radio One (28th Feb – 4th March) including canalside broadcasts of Going Home with Vick and Jordan (3:30pm – 5.45pm) daily. The challenge attempt will be filmed for a special documentary due to air on BBC Three and iPlayer in March in the run up to Red Nose Day which returns on Friday, March 18th.