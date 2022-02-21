Burnley's reality TV star and Radio One DJ Jordan North ready to set sail in 'oarsome' endurance challenge for Red Nose Day

Jordan plans to row for five days straight between London and Burnley to raise money, with every scrape and laugh captured for broadcast on BBC Radio One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three.

The relentless five-day challenge will see Clarets devotee Jordan set off from London and attempt to row 100 miles of the country’s canals to reach his ‘Happy Place' ... Burnley.

The homegrown star won the hearts of the nation when facing his fears during the popular ITV show and he became a Burnley legend with his 'Happy Place Turf Moor' catchphrase.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's very own 'I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' runner up' star Jordan North is taking on an endurance challenge of a lifetime to raise money for Red Nose Day.

Jordan – who has never rowed before – has been undergoing an arduous training schedule for the last six weeks

His ups and downs will be broadcast live every day on Radio One and filmed for a BBC iPlayer and BBC Three documentary airing in March

Money raised will go to Comic Relief to help support vital life changing work, tackling issues including homelessness, domestic abuse, poverty and mental health problems in the UK and around the world.

Jordan will set off on the epic challenge next Monday (February 28th) when he will be saying goodbye to the warmth and comfort of the BBC Radio One studio he shares with his drivetime co-host Vick Hope to set off in a single scull rowing boat, as he begins a relentless five-day journey, heaving himself along the country’s canals from London to reach his beloved hometown.

Jordan getting in some training for his Red Nose Day charity rowing challenge

Jordan will need to navigate the twists and turns backwards, as he rows upstream for eight hours a day, for five days straight, to conquer the 100 mile distance. As he battles the unpredictable British weather, freezing cold waters and aches and pains from non-stop rowing he will be tested like never before.

Jordan said: “Year in, year out Comic Relief transforms people’s lives, so to be a part of that in a small way is a huge privilege. Six weeks ago, when I was stood by the side of the River Thames, I thought ‘how hard can it be to row a boat?’

"Trust me, it’s very hard.

“It took me seven attempts to pass my driving test so you can imagine how I’m feeling about navigating 100 miles of the canals to get to Burnley over five days solo! There have been times where I’ve thought that I won’t be able to do this and have felt quite overwhelmed.

"I know it will be so hard.

“Having said all that, I am also really excited. I’ve been putting my body through it and pushing myself as far as I can go in training. I am really proud to be doing this for Red Nose Day, I grew up watching it on TV and know it raises money for such an amazing charity that does fantastic work and supports a lot of young people.”

In preparation, Jordan has been undergoing intense training with Fulham Reach Rowing Club Trainer, Tracy Corbett, for the last six weeks. Jordan has been practising his rowing technique on the River Thames three times a week and has been put through a rigorous strength and conditioning programme.

Tracy said: “Rowing is one of the hardest sports to conquer both physically and mentally. The challenges ahead for Jordan are endless – he could encounter four seasons in one hour.

"Jordan will need to stay focused and be on top of his steering, so as not to crash into any moored vessels which could injure him or damage the boat. His spatial awareness will need to be on high alert as he will be rowing through narrow bridges, tight bends, and will need to avoid a lot of canal furniture!

“It is going to take a lot of mental strength and correct fuelling to get through all five challenge days, and he will endure muscle aches and joint soreness throughout his whole body.

"“This would be a massive challenge for any seasoned rower, so given that Jordan has only been rowing for a short period of time, he is going to need all the positive thoughts and support to get him through the challenge. If there is any support you can give Jordan, by making a donation or sending him some love on Twitter – please do!”

Jordan’s challenge will be broadcast live throughout the week on BBC Radio One (28th Feb – 4th March) including canalside broadcasts of Going Home with Vick and Jordan (3:30pm – 5.45pm) daily. The challenge attempt will be filmed for a special documentary due to air on BBC Three and iPlayer in March in the run up to Red Nose Day which returns on Friday, March 18th.