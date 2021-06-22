Burnley's very own 'Batman' returns from Gotham City to conquer Pendle Hill

The action hero, also known as Jack Walsh swapped the streets of Gotham City for Pendle in his first charity mission for 2021.

And Jack raised £375 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. And, as he topped his original target by £175, he was really pleased with his efforts.

Jack has become a champion fundraiser for the charity in honour of a close friend who lost her life to the disease a couple of years ago.

Batman, aka Jack Walsh, at the top of Pendle Hill

In September last year he raised £250 in his first Pendle challenge which saw him conquer the hill dressed as Marvel superhero favourite Deadpool.

A retail assistant at Burnley's Marks and Spencer store, Jack was joined once again by his friend and colleague Sonny Dussoye who completed the challenge as himself.

Jack has been fundraising under the banner To Be A Hero for two years and to date he has raised £1,454 for the MND Association, Pendleside Hospice, East Lancashire Hospice, Breast Cancer Care, the British Heart Foundation.

Other charities he has supported in his Deadpool guise are Macmillan Cancer Care, the firefighters charity and Thera North which supports people with learning difficulties.

Holy smoke! Batman is here to conquer Pendle.

He added: "After a year of uncertainly with covid, I have been unable to do any sort of fundraising since the last Pendle Hill walk in September so I am extremely proud to be back doing what I love."

And Batman will return for Jack is gearing up to take part in a 21 mile sponsored walk for the Preston MND Care Centre in September.