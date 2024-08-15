Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers, families, park rangers, councillors and Burnley Council have joined forces to stage the town’s first ever ‘diversity picnic.’

The countdown is on to the ‘Bubbles in the Park’ themed event that will take place in Thompson Park on Sunday, September 15th. There will be a fairground, stalls, face painting, singing, food, Wish Upon A Star Events and plenty of good old fashioned bubble blowing for the children.

Everyone is welcome to the free event that was the inspired idea of Burnley man Steven Whittaker who runs his own carpet cleaning business.

Burnley's Thompson Park is the venue for the town's first 'Bubbles in the park' themed diversity picnic next month

When rumours spread that Thompson Park was to be the meeting place for a protest last week following recent unrest across the UK after three little girls attending a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport were stabbed and killed, Steven was determined to do something to prevent any trouble happening in his hometown.

He said: “I came up with the idea to get as many of my gym friends to arm themselves with bubble kits and, if and when the protestors arrived, to stand and blow bubbles at them. A peaceful way of letting anyone who came to Burnley with the the idea of causing trouble was definitely not welcome.”

When the supposed ‘riot’ never happened Steven reflected on what a great idea it would be to have a bubble themed event in the park where children and their families from all backgrounds and communities could get together for a day of fun and celebration.

He added: “We want to show the world that Burnley has come a long way since the riots of 23 years ago and we are not a racist town. An event like this is a fantastic way to bring people together and we are expecting a couple of thousand to attend.

Organisers of Burnley's first ever 'Bubbles in the park' themed diversity picnic hold a meeting to discuss plans for the event which will take place in Thompson Park on Sunday, September 15th

"It has nothing to do with politics, this is about teaching everyone about diversity, peace and love. Racism is something that is taught and want to teach our children that racism is a thing of the past in Burnley and we will not stand for it.”

Burnley Council has agreed to foot the costs of the day and an army of volunteers are helping Steven to make it happen, including his friend Achy Ahmed and the rangers at Thompson Park. Starting at noon the picnic will be officially opened by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Shah Hussain.

A number of local stores and shops have already offered to donate food and bubble kits for the day and anyone who would like to help is asked to contact the facebook page Diversity Picnic- Bubbles in the Park. Donations of paper plates and plastic cutlery are also being sought along with binbags for the clean up operation.

Steven added: “We know times are hard for a lot of people so we will have some free bubble packs and food for those who come and we would ask that anyone who brings bubble kits and a picnic to perhaps pack any extra they wish to share.

“As my gran always used to say ‘bring an extra plate.’ That’s exactly what this day is all about.”