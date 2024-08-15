Three new businesses to transform old Argos site near Burnley town centre
Three new businesses will revamp the old Argos site on the edge of Burnley town centre.
Mystery surrounds the identity of the new businesses that will turn the empty site in Canning Street near ASDA into two retail stores and a general industrial unit.A Burnley Council spokesperson said they have not yet received details of the new occupiers.The council has also received a planning application to install three Ultra Rapid EV Chargers serving six EV bays along with associated electrical equipment.
