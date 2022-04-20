Lamissah La-Shontae also shares screen time with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas in the top secret production which is being filmed in the capital and also Jamaica.

Lamissah first met Andre, who has appeared in TV reality shows ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ when she was just six, a year into her charity work. And she believes he is destined for Hollywood after his film debut.

The 14-year-old said: "I am so proud to have had this absolutely Incredible opportunity working alongside Peter.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lamissah with Peter Andre

"He was so hands on with directions and improvisation was off the hook. . we all had so much fun.. on and offset and I have to say working alongside him and Jamie Lomas has to be one of my highlights of my career.

"I learnt so much from them both, they are incredible inspiring industry professionals."

This was the second project Lamissah has completed with award winning director Fredi Nwaka who previously cast her as the lead character Nettie in the comedy horror The Living Dead Movie.

Lamissah when she first met Peter Andre when she was just six

While in London Lamissah attended the world premiere of On The Other Foot and she was a guest at the celebrity packed VIP after party at the O2 Cineworld along with Fred, Peter and his son Junior.

Just last week Lamissah, who goes to Shuttleworth College in Padiham. was nominated for her second award of 2022, the ITV National Diversity Awards in the positive role model category.

Sponsored by the Open University the competition, is the UK’s largest diversity awards which will take place at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral in September. Held to honour the country's most inspirational and selfless people the prestigious black tie event recognises nominees in their respective fields of diversity including age, disability, gender, race, faith, religion and sexual orientation.

In March Lamissah's name was announced as one of the nominees for the prestigious Child of Britain Awards which will be held in June.

Lamissah on the red carpet with Peter Andre's son Junior