And the events at The Loom are going down a storm with customers who already flock to the regular live music weekends at the venue in Bank Parade.

Dubbed 'Sing for your Supper,’ all performers are treated to a free meal courtesy of The Loom owners Georgia and Garry Nithin who have recently taken the bar over.

Formerly The Loom Makers bistro, Georgia and Garry have given the venue a new identity as a live music style bar serving tapas and pizza.

Open mic nights at The Loom in Burnley are going down a storm

Georgia said: “Open mic nights aren’t really a thing in Burnley so we thought it would be a good opportunity to get one started.

"It’s a really fun evening where any performer is welcome to sing, read a poem, play an instrument etc and the audience is really supportive and tend to get up dancing.

" It’s really good for people to be able to perform for an audience where otherwise they might not have the chance."

The open mic nights are hosted by Lee Ann Innes who came with the idea as she used to sing at the bar and has become good friends with Georgia and Garry.

The nights have become so popular that people who wish to perform now need to book a slot by messaging The Loom Facebook or Instagram pages.

The nights run on a Sunday, every two weeks and the next one will be on Sunday, May 1st at 7pm.