Charlotte Fitzpatrick (31) held her first post pandemic ‘Boutique Baby Sale’ in Burnley in November and drew in crowds of around 250 customers hoping to pick up a bargain from her collection of pre-loved items.

Her second one is taking place at Nelson and Colne College this Sunday (April 24th) from 11am to 12-30pm.

Mum of two Charlotte started her franchise business in 2017.

Charlotte Fitzpatrick is bringing her Baby Boutique Sales business to Pendle this weekend

Charlotte said: "I am excited to bring our events back to give parents, many of whom may be struggling financially, the chance to buy baby items at a fraction of the price new.

" It is great to see these items being passed on for other families to use, instead of being thrown away.