Burnley’s Phoenix Archery Club hits the bullseye at British 3D Archery Championships in Nottingham

By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 11:45 BST

A Burnley archery club hit the bullseye when it walked away with a clutch of prizes in a national competition.

Members of Phoenix Archery, based at Habergham Mill, Coal Clough Lane, attended the British 3D Archery Championships in Nottingham and yet again produced some deserved medallists.

Raynor Pepper was defending her title and yet again won gold in the ladies' British 3D championship in the crossbow class. Mark Duerden won gold in the men's British 3D championship in the crossbow class.

Raynor Pepper

Meanwhile, Kath Harrison won bronze in Ladies Bow Hunter and Mathew Slater won silver in the under 12 TBH class.

Raynor Pepper said: “To have a local archery club on your doorstep is fantastic and to have the opportunity to go and compete in a huge event like this is amazing.

“Over 500 people attend and shoot in various classes of bow. Phoenix Archery in Burnley has two indoor ranges and a shop and offers lessons.”

