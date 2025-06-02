A soprano and pianist will give a recital at St Peter’s Church on Saturday as part of the monthly concert series.

Diana Harris and Richard Barnes will perform a varied programme including Mozart’s Exultate Jubilate and Dvorak’s Song to the Moon, as well as Rossini, Brahms and Barber at the event which starts at 11am.

Diana has enjoyed a career as a music teacher, performer and latterly an academic, having gained her doctorate at the age of 50. She has published books and articles on aspects such as teaching music to Muslims, and spirituality and music education.

She has spoken at conferences in many different parts of the world. Principally a trombonist, an accident brought to an end her playing and ever since, she has taken singing more seriously, studying in Chichester with Susan Legg and gaining her ATCL, and latterly with William Allenby in Manchester.

Richard has given recitals and played for services at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's and other cathedrals both in England and abroad, including Chartres, Dubrovnik, Lisbon and Valletta. He has also enjoyed a varied career as singer, choral conductor, accompanist and lecturer.

Richard was for some years conductor of the Renaissance Singers of London and a Professor at the Royal Academy of Music. One of his publications – Boyce’s The King shall rejoice was sung at the present King’s Coronation service last year.

Diana and Richard last performed in this Burnley recital series in February 2023 and admission for the event on Saturday is £7, with under 18's and students free of charge. Included is refreshments served from 10-30am and parking in the school yard in Rawcliffe Street until 1pm.