Burnley's Pendleside Hospice announces year-round will-writing service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pendleside Hospice is excited to announce a year-round will-writing service.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity works with four Burnley and Pendle law firms: Farnworth Rose; Farnworth Shaw; Southerns Solicitors; and Smith Sutcliffe.

The hospice is turning Will's Month in October – during which individuals can write or update their will alongside a supporting solicitor - into a year-round campaign. In return, people are asked to make a donation to the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four law firms have also supported the hospice with fundraising, including taking part in the Corporate Challenge, and providing informative sessions for service users around Advanced Care Planning.

Smith Sutcliffe Solicitors is supporting Burnley's Pendleside Hospice with a year-round will-writing service.

Sarah Holdsworth, Pendleside’s In-Memory & Legacy Fundraiser, said: "We are deeply indebted to the solicitors who have agreed to take part in our new free wills service. Our patients and supporters will now be able to write a will at any point throughout the year. The donations we receive through the scheme will make a huge difference to the services we offer, and currently, up to one in five of our patients is cared for, thanks to gifts left in wills. This initiative plays a huge part in securing the future of the hospice.

“As life unfolds and we experience significant changes—whether it's a shift in relationships, the arrival of children, health changes, or purchasing a new home—it's important to update your will to reflect these developments. For those writing a will for the first time, this initiative provides an excellent opportunity to get your affairs in order and ensure your wishes are granted.

“By partnering with our local solicitors, we’re making it easier than ever for people to make these important decisions. Once your will has been drafted or updated with the help of one of the participating firms, the solicitor will ask you to make a donation to Pendleside Hospice in lieu of their usual fee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost of running the charity is over £6m. a year, with only 20% of that funding coming from government sources. The remaining 80% is raised through fundraising initiatives like legacy gifts.

A Smith Sutcliffe Solicitors spokesperson called it “a privilege” to support Pendleside.

If you’re ready to write or update your will, please contact Sarah Holdsworth at Pendleside Hospice via [email protected] or 01282 440 141. Visit www.pendleside.org.uk/free-will-service for more information.