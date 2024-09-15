Motorcyclist left seriously injured following collision on A59 between A671 and Holm Road in Barrow
Officers were called to the A59 between A671 and Holm Road at 8-05am yesterday (Saturday, September 14th) following reports a rider had come off his Honda CBR 1100 and was in the carriageway.
The rider – a man in his 60s – has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Work is ongoing to establish how the rider came off his motorcycle.
A police spokesman said: “We know that some people stopped at the scene to check on the rider. If that was you, we would ask that you contact the police if you have not already done so.
“Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 311 of 14th September 2024.
Police closed the road following the accident.
