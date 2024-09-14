Police close A59, Clitheroe bound, between A671 and the McDonald's roundabout due to road traffic collision

By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Sep 2024, 12:05 BST

Police have this morning closed a main road in the Ribble Valley due to a traffic accident.

The closure is in place on the A59, Clitheroe bound, between A671 and the McDonald's roundabout.

We would ask that during this time, you find alternative routes of travel.

