Police close A59, Clitheroe bound, between A671 and the McDonald's roundabout due to road traffic collision
Police have this morning closed a main road in the Ribble Valley due to a traffic accident.
The closure is in place on the A59, Clitheroe bound, between A671 and the McDonald's roundabout.
We would ask that during this time, you find alternative routes of travel.
