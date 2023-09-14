News you can trust since 1877
Burnley’s Padiham Road Methodist Church was the setting for a summer celebration hosted by the East Lancs Activity Forum.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST
It brought together 10 local care homes and 55 clients for an afternoon of entertainment.

Talented singer Poppy Holiday graced the stage and there was a raffle, quiz and buffet. The care homes that participated included Ashmeade

Burnley’s Padiham Road Methodist Church was the setting for a summer celebration hosted by the East Lancs Activity Forum.
Residential Home, McCauley Mount, Oakmount, Chapel Lodge, Abbeycroft, Pendlebrook, Bank Hall, Townfield, Ribble Valley Care Home, and The Manor.

Kathy Rhodes, Denise Pickering, and Heather Dale, are the driving forces, working tirelessly to enhance the lives of residents in care homes across East Lancashire. The forum holds monthly meetings at Padiham Road Methodist Church from 12-30pm to 2pm on the first Tuesday of each month.

All care home activity co-ordinators are welcome and it is free to attend. For more information about the East Lancs Activity Forum and upcoming events please contact Denise Pickering by email at [email protected].

