Burnley’s Padiham Road Methodist Church was the setting for a summer celebration hosted by the East Lancs Activity Forum.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It brought together 10 local care homes and 55 clients for an afternoon of entertainment.

Talented singer Poppy Holiday graced the stage and there was a raffle, quiz and buffet. The care homes that participated included Ashmeade

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley’s Padiham Road Methodist Church was the setting for a summer celebration hosted by the East Lancs Activity Forum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residential Home, McCauley Mount, Oakmount, Chapel Lodge, Abbeycroft, Pendlebrook, Bank Hall, Townfield, Ribble Valley Care Home, and The Manor.

Kathy Rhodes, Denise Pickering, and Heather Dale, are the driving forces, working tirelessly to enhance the lives of residents in care homes across East Lancashire. The forum holds monthly meetings at Padiham Road Methodist Church from 12-30pm to 2pm on the first Tuesday of each month.