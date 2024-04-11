Burnley's Long Term Plan: Consultation period extended
The public are being asked to have their say on how they would spend £20m. on improving the future of the town. More than 700 responses have already been received, and the consultation period has now been extended to Monday, April 22.
The funding, which comes from the Government’s Long Term Plan for Towns fund and will be spent over the next 10 years, will be managed by a board of community leaders including representatives from the voluntary and education sector, business, cultural, arts and sports, Burnley Council, and the local MP.
The online survey can be completed at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/burnleylongtermplan/ or by visiting the Long Term Plan website burnleylongtermplan.co.uk
Burnley College principal Karen Buchanan, who chairs the board, said: “The Long Term Plan aims to put towns back into the hands of local people to decide what is best for the long-term future so I would really encourage as many people as possible to have their say. It’s important to us that we reach as many people as possible.”
Vice chair Leon Calverley added: “From a business owners’ perspective this is a fantastic opportunity to really shape the future of Burnley. We want the borough to be a place where businesses can continue to grow, and where future generations can thrive.”
The Burnley Town Board is responsible for drawing up a long-term plan including a 10-year vision and a 3-year investment plan around three themes – safety and security; high streets, heritage and regeneration; and transport and connectivity. Burnley is one of 55 towns to receive the 10-year funding.