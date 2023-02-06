One of six children, Miss Walker and her twin, Wright, were named after their parents. Miss Walker was a telephonist at the Bacup telephone exchange and when this closed she worked in Burnley as a civil servant.

The birthday girl celebrated her big day with afternoon tea with her nieces and a range of entertainment and activities was laid on by activities manager Gerard Horrocks and his team for a second party for staff and residents.

100th birthday celebrations were held at Burnley's Heather Grange Care Home for resident Miss Mary Walker.

Miss Walker's niece Carolyn said: " It was a wonderful way for Mary to celebrate such a special achievement.

"The family are very grateful to Heather Grange for all their care and support and the huge effort they put into Mary’s 100th birthday celebrations."