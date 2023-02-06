News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's Heather Grange Care Home pulls out all the stops for afternoon tea and party celebrations for resident as she celebrates her 100th birthday

100th birthday celebrations were held at Burnley's Heather Grange Care Home for resident Miss Mary Walker.

By Sue Plunkett
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 12:50pm

One of six children, Miss Walker and her twin, Wright, were named after their parents. Miss Walker was a telephonist at the Bacup telephone exchange and when this closed she worked in Burnley as a civil servant.

The birthday girl celebrated her big day with afternoon tea with her nieces and a range of entertainment and activities was laid on by activities manager Gerard Horrocks and his team for a second party for staff and residents.

Miss Walker's niece Carolyn said: " It was a wonderful way for Mary to celebrate such a special achievement.

"The family are very grateful to Heather Grange for all their care and support and the huge effort they put into Mary’s 100th birthday celebrations."

