Music fans can hunt for treasures on Saturday from 9am to 4pm at Burnley Market.

Some 18 specialist dealers, including three new traders from Macclesfield, Liverpool and Leeds, will bring Soul, Reggae, Jazz, Rock, Punk, Pop and more to the second of six fairs in 2023.

Collectors can buy, sell, trade and swap their records and visit the free valuation service on site.

Bargain vinyl starts from £1.