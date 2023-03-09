The donation of £10,000 will go towards the theatre’s goal of raising £20,000 to deliver a programme of exciting and engaging workshops, projects and events to celebrate Burnley Youth Theatre’s 50th birthday this year. This project is expected to benefit over 1,000 local children and young people.

Last week the youth theatre was highly commended in the first ever Above and Beyond awards held to thank and honour charities and individuals in Burnley who make life better for others.

The crowdfunding campaign is being run through Spacehive, a platform which brings local authorities and local communities together to create and fund projects which benefit local people. Burnley Youth Theatre has raised over £14,000 (70% of the goal) but it still needs to raise £6000 before April 18th. This is an’ all or nothing’ platform so if they don’t reach their £20,000 target in time, they lose all their donations.

Burnley Youth Theatre are now calling out to local individuals, businesses or funders to make a donation and help it raise the remaining £6000 to reach the goal. You can donate by clicking HERE

