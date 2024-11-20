Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Allen has been appointed as Artistic Director and CEO of Burnley Youth Theatre, succeeding Karen Metcalfe, who has stepped down after 15 years at the organisation.

David has been the Chief Executive officer of Skylight Circus Arts in Rochdale for the past three-and-a-half years and has played a key role in growing the organisation by launching and fulfilling a three-year Artistic Development Plan, as well as relaunching the brand identity.

As an award-winning Marketing Executive and Brand Strategist, David has worked with companies such as SEGA and Abbey Road Studios to carry out international brand campaigns. With a rich previous background in Marketing and Business Development, David will bring a unique perspective to Burnley Youth Theatre.

This role as Artistic Director/CEO will not be David’s first introduction to Burnley Youth Theatre, as he had the opportunity whilst working in the commercial entertainment sector to deliver a freelance DJ Skills Workshop to disadvantaged young people as part of a residential project early in his career. This experience sparked a desire to one day work within the arts and culture sector.

David Allen with Interim CEO, Vicky Holliday

Speaking about his appointment David said: "I'm delighted and privileged to be given the opportunity to lead Burnley Youth Theatre, with its storied history and incredible impact over the past 50 years. I'm looking forward to working with the team and continuing the brilliant work of my predecessor in cementing the organisation's role in youth theatre, the lives of young people across the region and the wider cultural landscape."

Burnley Youth Theatre has been led by Trustee, Vicky Holliday, who has worked as interim CEO during this shift in leadership. The organisation’s staff and Board of Trustees thank Vicky for her dedication.

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Anthony Preston, had this to say regarding the organisation’s new Artistic Director/CEO:

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our organisation and to lead us on the next steps of our journey. I know he will enjoy every minute of it.”

This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Burnley Youth Theatre. The organisation has only had 6 leaders throughout its 50 year history, last being Karen Metcalfe, who will now continue at Burnley Youth Theatre on a freelance basis.

Throughout her time as Artistic Director/CEO, Karen positioned the organisation as a beacon of good practice for access and inclusion, directed numerous signature artistic productions, spearheaded important youth-led projects and ensured the organisation’s strong financial position.

Karen has laid important groundwork for David to carry on as the 7th Leader of Burnley Youth Theatre. David will take up his new role of CEO on January 6.