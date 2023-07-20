Burnley woman's Pendle clothing project at Colne Market offers free school uniforms

Michaela Wilson runs the Pendle In and Out of School Clothes Project at Colne Market. Anyone, no matter their income or employment status, can show up and take any children’s clothing items they require, including school uniforms.

Michaela, who owns the Pendle Kitchen cafe in the market, says the initiative not only helps people who are struggling with the cost of kitting out their children but also stops clothes from going to landfill.

"We started it at the beginning of last year. My sister-in-law is a head teacher and she said her school ends up with lots of uniforms in lost property. They offer it out but no-one wants to take it.

Michaela Wilson, who runs the Pendle In and Out of School Clothes Project at Colne Market

"I thought, ‘I reckon I can sort that’.

"So I blagged some free space in the market from the council and tried to make it look like a proper shop. The response was amazing. We had so much stuff dropped off, including brand names. It was really nice stuff.

"We now receive 10 bin bags of donations every week, if not more, and offer all sorts of children’s clothes. We have lots of baby stuff like a Moses basket and blankets.

The Pendle In and Out of School Clothes Project at Colne Market.

“We’re open all year round and people can come and help themselves. People bring one size and take another. But you don’t need to bring anything.

"It helps families, especially during the cost of living crisis. We had one lady come in with three children. She was a single parent but managed to kit them out with everything, including lunch boxes. She was so grateful and happy. It made me tear up.

“But the project is not just for people who are hard-up as it saves stuff from going to landfill.”

Michaela runs the hub with her mum Sheila Leggate and fellow volunteer Marjorie Moffett, adding: "We don’t have funding or a big band of volunteers but it hasn’t cost us a lot of money to do. It is such a valuable space and we have helped many families.”