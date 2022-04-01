PAPYRUS (prevention of young suicide) was founded in Burnley 25 years ago by a group of bereaved parents and it is now the leading youth suicide prevention charity in the UK.

Jeanette, who now works for Manchester City Council in the work and skills team, previously worked for organisations supporting young people and mental health. She is raising funds for the charity in memory of her sister Caroline who she lost to suicide in 2009 at the age of 23.

Jeanette said: "I will be doing a skydive from 10,000 feet and free failing at over 120mph in a sponsored tandem.

Jeanette Park will do a sponsored sky dive in memory of her sister who she lost to suicide at the age of 23

"For someone with a fear of heights this will be a real challenge but I am dedicated to supporting PAPYRUS and the vital work they do.

"Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK.

"PAPYRUS provide confidential support and advice to young people struggling and every £5 raised can help pay for a life-saving contact to HOPELINEUK 0800 0684141."

A pupil at the former St Hilda's RC High School in Burnley Jeanette, who will take part in the challenge on Saturday, April 9th, added: " Caroline is missed everyday by her family and friends.

"Since our loss as a family we have always supported PAPYRUS. .I will always raise awareness of PAPYRUS and will continue doing so in my sister's memory."

As well as providing confidential support for young people struggling PAPYRUS also help shape social policy to implement national suicide strategies and provide guidance to the media on reporting suicide in a sensitive way.

To support her own wellbeing following her bereavement Jeanette likes to spend time outdoors hiking and keeping active benefitting from nature which helps her feel relaxed.

In 2019 Jeanette's brother Phil completed the Lakeland Trails Coniston Marathon to raise the grand total of £1,395 for the same charity. He was placed an impressive 26th out of 209 runners with a finishing time of four hours, 38 minutes on the 26.2 mile course.,