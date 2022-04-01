Tastebuds of Whalley received the prestigious accolade at England’s Business Awards in Manchester.

The popular cafe-bistro in George Street secured the regional gong back in November and has now beaten off stiff competition from throughout England to win the national title.

But it was bittersweet success for owner and managing director Julie Tennant as she was forced to miss the presentation ceremony due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in her family. Front of House duty manager Fiona Atkinson stepped in to receive the award.

Julie Tennant (left) and Fiona Atkinson with the prestigious England's Best Eatery Award won by Tastebuds of Whalley

Julie said: “I’m so happy that we have won the award and it’s a testimony to the hard work of all the team. I am delighted for them, but obviously devastated that I couldn’t be there myself.