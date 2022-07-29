Burnley walkers ready to tackle Ben Nevis to raise money for children’s swimming lessons

The 14-strong group made up of staff from Burnley Leisure and Culture and players from its Burnley Rounders League, will be climbing Ben Nevis (4,413ft) on Sunday with each walker aiming to raise at least £150.

It’s the second year the group has scaled the heights to raise money for swimming lessons after climbing Mount Snowden in Wales last summer, raising around £1,000.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the walkers on last year’s trek up Mount Snowden.

And with a training trek up Scafell Pike in the Lake District, it means some of the intrepid group will have ascended each of the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales when the latest peak is conquered.

Janet Roundell, BLC’s Activities Manager, who organises the 17-team rounders league, said: “Every child should be given the opportunity to learn to swim. Swimming is a fun and relaxing way to keep active and healthy, but more importantly it’s a vital lifesaving skill that every child should have.”

The fundraising adventures have emerged from the rounders players’ love of walking, kindled during the pandemic when Janet set step challenges to keep them active.

Janet, who will be driving the walkers there and back, added: “They became really intense and competitive with the challenge and wanted to carry on walking afterwards, so we formed this group, and we did one of the Yorkshire three peaks before doing Snowden.”