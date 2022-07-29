Officers were called around 1-20pm on March 1 to an address in the village following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.

Emergency services attended and the child was taken to hospital for treatment, however he died on March 5th. His family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murdering a baby boy in Hapton

In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.

Following further enquiries, they were both re-arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this month. They have since been released on bail until August 18, with enquiries continuing.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to the child’s death and are keen to hear from anybody who was in Townley Park, Burnley, between 10am and 2pm on March 1 and saw a woman pushing a pram, accompanied by other children.

In particular, they want to speak to two female dog walkers, who helped the woman and the children getting up a steep hill. One of the dog walkers was a medical professional, potentially an anaesthetist, and one of the dogs was a Springer Spaniel or a similar breed.

Detectives also want to speak to anybody who saw a white Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the Towneley Park car park between the times above.

Det. Chief Insp. Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said the investigation was still very much ongoing and urged any members of the public who may have information to come forward.

“First and foremost my thoughts remain with the baby’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time. We are continuing to work hard to establish exactly what led to his death.

“Although two people have now been arrested on suspicion of murder our enquiries are very much ongoing. If you saw or heard anything which could help our investigation but have not come forward yet, I would urge you to do so as soon as possible.”