More volunteers are needed to help deliver books to residents who can't get to a library because of their age, disability, poor physical or mental health, caring responsibilities or mobility problems.

Typically, the service sees a surge in users over the winter as the cold weather sets in.

Christine West has been a Home :Library Service for eight years

Christine West started volunteering for the Home Library Service from Burnley Central Library eight years ago to give something back to the community and also to help with the grieving process following the death of her mother.

She said: "It's just really nice to get to know these customers, to talk to them, to learn something about their life. And you feel at the end of the day that maybe you've done something worthwhile as in some cases you're the only person they have seen in that particular week

"They're all just so grateful to have the service. The times people have said to me, I don't know what I would do without the Home Library Service, and it's lovely to have somebody to talk to.

"I know it's a cliché to say it gives you a good feeling, but it does give you a good feeling."

Ray Toddington says that being a volunteer for the Lancashire Home Library Service is a 'manageable commitment.'

As well as books, you can borrow music CDs, DVDs and audiobooks, which are particularly popular with customers who are partially sighted. A friend, relative or carer can collect the items for you. If you can't arrange for someone to collect them for you, volunteers can deliver your books to you free of charge. If a volunteer delivers books to you, they will visit you every four weeks on an agreed day. You can ask the volunteer for specific titles or authors, and they will pass this information onto library staff.

Ray Toddington (74) has been volunteering for around eight years, and says the commitment is "perfectly manageable” saying::"It doesn't take up a lot of time each week, I typically do a couple of hours every four weeks and I share a route with someone else.

"The people we go to are usually so interesting, they're so pleased to see you because most of them live by themselves. They're always glad of a friendly ear. We do need more volunteers but equally we need more people to deliver library books to."

County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "Our volunteers do an incredible job in Lancashire and play a crucial role in supporting some of our most vulnerable residents.

Christine picks up her consignment of books from Burnley Central Library to deliver to the housebound, disabled and those who can't get to a library

"The Home Library Service is a lifeline for so many of our residents in more ways than one and I want to thank all of our volunteers for your efforts and encourage anyone who can spare a few hours to look into volunteering for our Home Library Service this winter."

Lancashire Volunteer Partnership offer a variety of volunteering opportunities across Cultural Services (libraries, museums and archives) in Lancashire. If you would like to get involved please visit lancsvp.org.uk/opportunities, or call their team on 01772 416 417 for more information.

