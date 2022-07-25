Burnley volunteer David Fishwick receives award from Guide Dogs charity

David Fishwick, from Worsthorne, was presented with the accolade at a recent Volunteers Awards event – celebrating the achievements and commitment of Guide Dogs’ volunteers.

David’s involvement with the national charity began in 2005, when, shortly after retiring from his job at a Burnley factory, he got chatting to a ‘Puppy Raiser’ in town.

David Fishwick

He’s raised a total of 15 Guide Dog pups since then, while also mentoring other local ‘Puppy Raisers’ alongside fundraising for the charity.

David stepped back from puppy raising earlier this month when his final pup, Golden Retriever Victoria, moved on from his care to start her formal Guide Dog training.

However, David intends to remain an active Guide Dog supporter, vowing to continue fundraising for the Burnley Guide Dog Fundraising Group as well as being a volunteer driver.

Puppy Raisers for Guide Dogs look after a puppy for 12 –16 months, guiding him or her through training, socialisation, the introduction of new environments and experiences, all while providing a loving home.

It’s a role that’s ideally suited to a dog-lover with some time on their hands. David said that he has loved the role, and is proud that Victoria is going into formal Guide Dogs training after his care, saying: ‘It is brilliant that she will have the chance to be a guide dog.”

Guide Dogs have more 100 voluntary roles to suit all kinds of people and commitment levels.