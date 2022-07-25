'Persistent' Burnley town centre beggar hit with criminal behaviour order after targeting shoppers

Police said Anthony Mcdevitt, 51, had been targeting people in the town centre for some time, asking for money.

The order, which is in place until June 2023, comes with the following conditions:

1. Not to act in an anti-social manner, that is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person not of the same household as himself.

2. Using foul or abusive language within the borough of Burnley.

3. Not to place himself in a position to beg or gather alms.

4. Not to approach people not known to him in the street.

A police spokesman said: “Burnley neighbourhood policing team and Burnley response teams have been working hard to create a safe environment for members of the public to enter the town centre and of which one of our main complaints is begging.

"We work alongside other agencies to assist housing for vulnerable people who choose to beg, to arrange places to obtain food and drink for people who may not have funds to prioritise these.

"Our last option is to enforce legislation and local public spaces protection orders, but on some occasions we have no other option. We do this as all other support has been rejected, and engagement is no longer being done between all parties.