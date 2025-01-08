Burnley twins who went viral on TikTok in 'ice cream rant' appear on The Graham Norton Show with Robbie Williams and John Bishop

By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Jan 2025, 09:42 GMT
Identical twin sisters from Burnley, who went viral on the social media platform TikTok after their hilarious reaction to the cost of an ice cream, have made a special guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

And eight-year-old Marnie and Mylah Green were on the couch with some very good company, including former Take That star Robbie Williams, award winning actor Rami Malik, Liverpudlian comedian John Bishop and ‘Strictly’ judge Motsi Mabuse.

The sassy pair were invited onto the show, screened on BBC One on New Year’s Eve, after Graham’s team saw their video, which clocked up 20M views on TikTok last year. It then appeared on ITV’s 100 most viral TikTok videos of the year. The audience loved the girls, who were affectionately teased for answering questions in unison, and they clapped when Robbie fist bumped the pair for their cheeky spirit. John Bishop joked that the ice cream vendor would be ‘crying’ when he saw the girls’ TV appearance.

Burnley's famous TikTok twins Marnie and Mylah Green on The Graham Norton Show with Robbie Williams and Rami MalikBurnley's famous TikTok twins Marnie and Mylah Green on The Graham Norton Show with Robbie Williams and Rami Malik
The girls, who are pupils at St Augustine’s RC Primary School in Burnley, went viral when their aunt, Karis Lambert, filmed and shared footage of the twins’ mini rant after discovering that the ice cream van in Towneley Park only accepted card payments. And when she found out the price of two ‘screwball’ ice cream treats would be £9 Marnie could not hold back her disbelief in the mini rant, describing it as ‘well bad.’

