23 magical nativity scenes from Burnley schools' festive celebrations

By John Deehan
Published 7th Jan 2025, 14:19 GMT
The magic of Christmas came alive last month as schools across Burnley delighted audiences with their annual nativity plays.

From tiny shepherds and twinkling stars to wise kings and the Holy Family, children brought festive joy to their communities with heartwarming performances and colorful costumes.

The Burnley Express is proud to showcase these cherished moments in our School Nativity Photo Special.

1. Casterton Primary Academy

2. Casterton Primary Academy

3. Casterton Primary Academy

4. Casterton Primary Academy

