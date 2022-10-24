The town centre’s many floral displays have caught the eye of Britain in Bloom judges and won a bouquet of national awards.

Burnley town centre won a Gold award in the Large Town category while Charter Walk shopping centre also picked up a Gold award. Town centre partnership Burnley BID won Best Bid award and a Silver Gilt award. Budding Burnley, which runs the community garden in Charter Walk, won a Level 5 Outstanding It’s Your Neighbourhood honour.

All the awards were presented at the Britain in Bloom with the RHS North West awards ceremony at Bolton Stadium.

Andrew Dean, of Burnley BID (left) with Debbie Hernon, of Charter Walk, and Bryn Davies, of Burnley Council's greenspaces team, with the awards after a ceremony at Bolton Stadium

It follows similar success in the same awards last year.

Coun. Mark Towsend, Burnley Council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “This is the result of a lot of effort and commitment from a number of organisations that are working hard to make Burnley town centre look brilliant.

“The major regeneration of the town centre included large planters that help make it look bright and inviting. It’s thanks to the hard work of our parks staff who keep them stocked and looking wonderful. All that has been recognised, not only by local people but also by the experts at Britain in Bloom.”

Charter Walk centre manager Debbie Hernon said: “To retain our Gold Status and achieve a Level 5 Outstanding for Budding Burnley is a fantastic accolade for Laurence Miles and his team of volunteers again this year.

“We have been building on this since 2019 now and it’s been embraced by our partners at the council and the BID. It just shows how together we are making the town something for all of us to be really proud of.”

Andrew Dean, Burnley BID project manager, said: “We’re really lucky in Burnley to have terrific partnerships with the local businesses, Burnley Council and Charter Walk shopping centre that have made it possible to win these awards.