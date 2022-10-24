Michael and Lisa Helps came up with the idea of a letter-writing service when Michael’s mum Sheila was in and out of hospital in 2015, and he soon realised that many elderly people struggle with modern communication methods such as email or social media.

Indeed, the name of the service “Old and Proud” was coined by Sheila who thought it was a better abbreviation for Old Aged Pensioner. However, Michael, who works as an auditor, now wants to broaden the service to people of all ages, believing that even children can suffer from loneliness.

Michael (43) explained: “My mum’s stay in hospital in 2015 inspired me to do this. I had noticed a lot of elderly people coming to appointments on their own.

"Mum hated the phrase ‘Old Aged Pensioner’ and said she preferred ‘Old And Proud’. I was determined to do something when I realised how many people really are lonely and isolated.

“I think today’s communication methods such as email or social media really don’t help. It discourages people from meeting face-to-face, which then only increases isolation. I believe social media is impersonal compared to writing a letter, and of course many elderly people aren’t on social media.

“After her death, I promised mum I would carry on Old and Proud no matter what.

“Loneliness is getting worse, which can effect mental health and doubles the chance of getting dementia. We need to get to the root cause. I strongly believe letter writing is the answer and I have set up an address so people all over the world can write to us and tell us about their day.”

Despite the name of the service, Michael is keen to encourage people of all ages to write, especially as the current cost of living crisis means some people cannot afford to use the internet.

"If you can afford a pen, paper and a stamp then I would urge anyone feeling lonely to write to us. You can tell us about your day or if you have any worries. Receiving a letter back is magical.”