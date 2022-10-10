The funding will pay for a member of staff from Lancashire Mind to be based in the Hub in Nelson each Thursday, where they can offer coaching to young people aged 16 to 24 who are suffering from issues of mental health, including anxiety and depression.

Young people are referred to attend the sessions following an initial assessment by staff.

Colin Whittaker, wellbeing coach at Lancashire Mind, said: “I look at aspects of their life like wellbeing, employment situation, motivation, personal health and self-care – and help them identify what is needed to build up their resilience, so they become a stronger and happier person.

Georgia Stirk, Dave Marshall and Marta Pakula (Active Lancashire), young Hub attendees Jennifer Wilkinson and Millie Martin, Colin Whittaker (Lancashire Mind) and Maj Mahmood (PAC)

“People who attend often gain a huge confidence boost through the coaching, which has enabled them to find work or overcome barriers.”

Bethany Wilton (19) has already accessed the support. She said: “I decided to attend, mainly for mental health, anxiety and depression. People here treat you like a human being and it has helped massively with my confidence and self-esteem. Colin is down to earth and really cares. I know I can come back and talk anytime if I need support in future.”

Pendle YES Hub is delivered on behalf of Pendle Council by charities Active Lancashire and PAC. Visitors can also access employment support, housing advice and free activity sessions that help young people from the borough connect socially while improving their health and confidence.

