Being out in the fresh air is good for your mental health

World Mental Health Day 2022: Here are 11 things you can do in Lancashire good for your mental health

It’s World Mental Health Day today (October 10) and there are plenty of things to do in Lancashire that can help to give you a lift if you are feeling low.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:12 pm

On top of talking, getting out in nature is proven to boost your mental health, so we've come up with a bunch of things you can do that can help to lift your mood.

Here are 11 things you can do in Lancashire good for your mental health …

For where to turn in Lancashire for help and advice click here

1. Exercise

There are loads of great places to stretch your legs in Lancashire - a walk or a jog can is proven to boost your mental health as well as your physical health

Photo: zphoto83 - stock.adobe.com

2. Talk

It's good to talk - pop into one of Lancashire's coffee shops or cafes with a friend and tell them what's on your mind

Photo: pb

3. Go Ape

Climb amongst the trees at Go Ape in Rivington. With its rugged hills, picturesque reservoirs and woodland bustling with wildlife it's a great place to boost your mood

Photo: nw

4. Go to the Zoo

Visit the fabulous Blackpool Zoo. See the lions, see the sealions ... and everything else! Spending time amongst animals can help to boost your mood

Photo: nw

