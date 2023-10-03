Jimmy Pilling, who owns several properties in the area, has accused the council of failing to act and said open bins behind Ellis’s in Manchester Road are one of the causes of the infestation.The restaurant’s owner Kyle Ellis said he was doing all he could to tackle the problem and would clamp down on staff leaving the bins open.Speaking about “the large infestation of rats in Burnley centre”, Mr Pilling said: “For the past nine months, myself and the tenants of York Street have been battling furiously to try and get rid of them.“We haven’t succeeded yet.“One of the main things is that the main food bar in Manchester Road, Ellis’s, has always got the bins open, wide open. A rat can climb 20ft so it’s easy for them to get in the bin. It’s a banquet for them.“They’re in the flats in Ormerod Street. They got a pest controller in there four weeks ago and he opened a cupboard and there is a large rat there. When I say large rat I mean the size of a cat. He shot it.