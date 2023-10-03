Burnley town centre becoming over-run with rats, councillors warn
Jimmy Pilling, who owns several properties in the area, has accused the council of failing to act and said open bins behind Ellis’s in Manchester Road are one of the causes of the infestation.The restaurant’s owner Kyle Ellis said he was doing all he could to tackle the problem and would clamp down on staff leaving the bins open.Speaking about “the large infestation of rats in Burnley centre”, Mr Pilling said: “For the past nine months, myself and the tenants of York Street have been battling furiously to try and get rid of them.“We haven’t succeeded yet.“One of the main things is that the main food bar in Manchester Road, Ellis’s, has always got the bins open, wide open. A rat can climb 20ft so it’s easy for them to get in the bin. It’s a banquet for them.“They’re in the flats in Ormerod Street. They got a pest controller in there four weeks ago and he opened a cupboard and there is a large rat there. When I say large rat I mean the size of a cat. He shot it.
“I have spent with the tenants in York Street £1,500 this year alone trying to get rid of them. We’re not getting any help from the council whatsoever.”The council’s environment boss, Coun. Lubna Khan, said Street Scene is aware of the issues, and efforts are ongoing to improve the area at the rear of York Street.“The council’s pest control contractor arranged a thorough one-off cleanse to the area, although this is private land and not the council’s responsibility.”Mr Ellis said he is doing his “best to keep on top of this”, having pest-proofed a shared back alley where the bins are kept and being in regular discussions with the council.Liberal Democrat group leader, Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, said: “This council has the legal powers and really should be leaning on this restaurant. It is ridiculous they are getting away with this.”Conservative Coun. Don Whitaker said: “I find it absolutely ludicrous that that these vermin are running about and we don’t seem to be doing anything about it.”