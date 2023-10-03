'Dangerous' pervert jailed for nine more years after sex attack on teenage girl in Burnley

A pervert who raped and sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Burnley and Darwen after grooming her online has been jailed for nine more years.

Convicted sex offender James Lorenzo King, (48) of no fixed address, was convicted of multiple counts of indecent assault and gross indecency. The Judge at Preston Crown Court ordered that King’s nine-year sentence would only start after he had served the 13-year sentence he was given at Leeds Crown Court for similar offences in 2019.

Lorraine Widdas, of East CID, said: “King is a dangerous individual who has a clear and sordid sexual interest in young girls. He groomed the victim in this case, made her think they were in a relationship and took advantage of her innocence."

The victim was just 14 when King began grooming her online – boasting that he had previously been in a relationship with a girl of the same age.

King, who was 28 at the time and living in Scarborough, would pick the victim up from school and take her to secluded spots in Darwen and Burnley to have sex in the car, despite knowing she was underage. He would also drive her back to Scarborough.

When the victim told him to stop, King would continue having sex with her.

He would also order her to have sex with his friends and would get angry when she refused, holding a knife to her throat on one occasion.

