Burnley to Hebden Bridge for Lindsay's Forever 43 Memory Walk

The friends

Lindsay Sharples died at Pendleside Hospice in December last year and lifelong friend Heather Dall wanted to honour her and raise money in her memory.

Thus, Heather and other pals set off from the Hare and Hounds pub in Briercliffe to take part in ‘Lindsay’s Forever 43 Memory Walk’. The group was made up of Lindsay’s family, friends and also some nurses who cared for Lindsay during her time on the hospice's inpatient unit.

Before she passed away, Lindsay raised thousands for Pendleside Hospice completing a mile long swim. She was the loving wife of Gareth and fabulous mum to Zara and Zach.

A hospice spokesman said: "We would like to say a big thank you to Heather and everyone who took part in the walk. A fantastic £1617.94 has currently been raised from the walk with sponsorship still coming in.