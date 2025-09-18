TV viewers have taken a Burnley teenager to their hearts in the critically acclaimed and BAFTA nominated BBC show Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams:Ultimate Test.

Presley Pennington (17) is one of the young lads the sporting legend invited to form a cricket team in the third series of the show that sees Flintoff take on his toughest challenge yet.

Determined to prove that his previous success wasn’t a one off, having created a cricket team like no other in his hometown of Preston and taken them on a life changing tour to India, Flintoff has now set his sights on a much more ambitious plan.

Presley Pennington (17) of Burnley is one of the stars of the BAFTA nominated BBC 1 TV show Freddie Flintoff's Field Of Dreams: Ultimate Test

He wants to supersize the project right across the North West of England and the show focuses on his efforts to form boys teams in Manchester and Liverpool while also attempting to create his first ever girls team in Blackpool at a club without any youth teams. Set against a backdrop of lack of funding, uninspired teens and derelict cricket clubs this third series is called ‘the ultimate challenge.’

Presley is part of the Manchester team who face tough odds with a lack of players and a ground that is not fit for purpose.

Joining Freddie, in an extended coaching team, is former Lancashire fast bowler Kyle Hogg and new recruit, current England Women’s international player Kate Cross. In the show, which started filming in May, 2024, until July this year, Presley admits he only ever played cricket at primary school, adding: “At first I didn’t think it was for me, but when I started getting into it, I realised it’s a good sport to play.”

Viewers can watch to see how Presley’s team progresses, through many highs and lows, under the watchful eye of Flintoff.

Presley took part in a weighted walk challenge this summer for the Help For Heroes charity

This summer Presley, who is a former student at Blessed Trinity RC College, has shed two stone and increased his fitness level by taking part in a variety of different activities, alongside his walking. In July Presley took part in the Help for Heroes Weighted Walk challenge which involved walking 150 miles in, carrying a weighted backpack containing at least 12.5 kilos.

*Field of Dreams: Ultimate Test can be viewed on BBC’s One,Two and Three and also BBC iplayer.