Fin Hewitt, from Burnley, will take on the ‘hair-raising’ challenge for his grandma, Josephine Price (84) who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

The 16-year-old’s fundraiser, called ‘Going Bald for Macmillan’, will be held at Coal Clough Academy, where he has just finished his GCSEs. He will ‘Brave the Shave’ during the academy’s annual Coffee Morning for Macmillan on Friday, September 16th, which starts at 1-30pm – and is open to the public.

His uncle, opera singer Sean Ruane, will shave Fin’s head and they hope to raise more than £300 for the cancer charity.

Finn and mum Anna

Fin, who has not had a haircut since March, has just started at Burnley College, where he is studying for his A Levels.

He said: “Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer in some way. I want to help raise as much money as possible in support of the countless lives, which are turned upside down following a cancer diagnosis.

"I’m more than happy to do it as Macmillan have recently supported my grandma and I wanted to give something back so they can help other families affected by cancer.”

Since 2015 thousands of fundraisers across the country have taken the plunge and shaved their heads to raise vital funds for the cancer charity. The money raised allows Macmillan to continue to help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can, by providing physical, financial and emotional support.

Fin’s mum, Anna, a retired nurse, added: “I’m a little apprehensive about Fin ‘Braving the Shave’ but also very proud of him thinking of others and fundraising for charity. He has been through such a lot over the last few years, after losing his dad and nan, and then his grandma getting diagnosed with cancer. But we’ve had such great support from the NHS, his old school and now Macmillan, which is one of the reason’s he wants to fundraise and help make a difference to other families going through tough times.”